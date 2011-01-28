It’s Friday afternoon in Shanghai. Time to celebrate a ‘Vrij-mi-bo’ (Friday afternoon drink). Vrijmibo means that you have a beer inside the office before you leave office. Usually around 6pm. While this this concept is common in Netherlands – many offices even have a bar – it’s uncommon to drink at the office most other places.
It’s sad because there are many advantages for corporate culture to have a drink with colleagues from time to time. Play some music and chat…
Considering everybody goes home by cab anyway, we enjoy a nice beer at the unitedstyles office and cheer to the weekend. Time to introduce some Dutch culture in China.
Have a good weekend!
3 thoughts on “Vrij-Mi-Bo”
