Working at Amazon Web Services

This week I started working at AWS (Amazon Web Services) in Amsterdam.
In my new role, I’ll be helping companies in Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg with their journey to the cloud, including release management, agile/lean practices and strategic delivery, with a focus on quality.
These first few months are all about further introduction into AWS and Amazon’s working, our customers, and the peculiar ways of Amazon. Next week training will kick-off with a trip to AWS in Berlin. Very excited to start in my new role.
I took this photo with the CTO of Amazon, Werner Vogels back in 2013, I never guessed I was lucky enough to be able to work here.
