Working at Amazon Web Services

Standard

I have recently joined Amazon Web Services in Amsterdam.

my role

day 1

nice work environment

thank Remon

nice community, joined aws user group led by Martijn

werner Vogel’s I took selfie with Dr Werner Vogels, Amazon CTO & VP,

Funnily, it didn’t cross my mind when this photo was taken that I would work at AWS.

this week i got a tour, got my equipment ready and joined the embark programme. I’m going to Berlin for a training and I’ll have about three months to get up to speed.

13 thoughts on “Working at Amazon Web Services

