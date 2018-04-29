Zigong dinosaur museum

We visited the dinosaur museum in southern Sichuan. This was on our bucket list for a while as our kids love everything dinosaur related. The museum is a three hour drive from Chengdu in Zigong. There are three areas in the museum, first is an exhibition hall with whole dinosaur skeleton fossils, with the Tianfuensis with has a 20 meters long body. There were a lot of skeletons in one place, you didn’t know where to look. All of them from the Sichuan region. Second was the burial site, which explains the first findings and the process of excavation. And lastly there were tons of fossils on display.They also put some moving dinosaurs on the hills for kids.