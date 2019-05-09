To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
580 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really
make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Cheers
I visited various websites however the audio feature for audio songs
present at this web page is actually wonderful.
I really like your writing style, superb information, thank you for putting up :D.
Very descriptive article, I loved that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
Terrific work! This is the kind of info that should be shared
around the web. Shame on Google for now not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and talk over with my site . Thank you =)
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for
this info! Thanks!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality used to be a entertainment account
it. Glance advanced to more brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we be in contact?
Hello mates, its wonderful paragraph about teachingand fully
explained, keep it up all the time.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but
after looking at a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking
back frequently!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like
to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i got
here to go back the choose?.I’m attempting to to find issues to enhance my website!I
assume its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I do believe all of the ideas you have introduced in your post.
They are really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless,
the posts are very quick for starters. May you please
extend them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.
Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you are not understanding something entirely, but this article presents
pleasant understanding yet.
Howdy! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got here on this post.
I am coming back to your site for more soon.
I am no longer positive where you are getting your info, but
great topic. I must spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I used to be in search of this information for
my mission.
Having read this I believed it was rather informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Yes! Finally someone writes about business help service.
I appreciate, result in I discovered just
what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I visited many sites but the audio quality for audio songs current at this
website is truly wonderful.
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some time and
actual effort to make a really good article… but what can I say… I put
things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching
for business consultancy services
Hello, I do believe your website might be having browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine
but when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, wonderful blog!
Thank you, I have just been looking for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came upon till
now. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but
I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and
I am impressed! Extremely useful info specifically the last part :
) I care for such info much. I was seeking this particular info for
a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and
you’re just too great. I actually like what you’ve acquired
here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous web
site.
Ahaa, its good dialogue concerning this piece of writing
here at this web site, I have read all that, so
at this time me also commenting here.
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in support of new visitors.
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You
have done a outstanding job!