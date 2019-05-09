To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
613 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
Terrific work! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the internet.
Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this
submit higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thank
you =)
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job
and our whole community will be thankful to you.
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking all over for this!
Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day!
Thx again!
Its excellent as your other content :D, regards for posting.
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it ;) I will come back yet again since I
book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
I loved this post! i read your blog fairly often, and you’re consistently coming out with some great stuff.
I embedded this on my blog, and my followers adored it.
I really admire the very good work :)
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some interesting things or advice. Maybe you
could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
We would like to thank you once more for the lovely ideas
you offered Jeremy when preparing her own post-graduate research in addition to, most importantly, with
regard to providing the many ideas within a blog post.
Provided we had been aware of your blog a year ago, we may have been kept from the pointless measures
we were selecting. Thank you very much.
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and actual
effort to make a great article? but what can I say?
I hesitate a lot and never manage to get anything done.
Hey,. . My site went down a while ago now, i just need to know how to upload my backup file back onto the site, is it on the dashboard in wordpress or on cpanel or something?. . Thanks..
I can’t seem to find a way on how to start as a blogger. I could use some help on how to start blog .
I would really love to make a blog but.. I’m not sure what type of blogs get the most traffic? What kind of blogs do you surf? I mostly surf photo blogs and fashion blogs. Just getting a poll here thanks!.
I loved this post! i actually read your blog pretty often, and you’re constantly coming out with a lot off great stuff.
I sshared this on my facebook, and my followers loved it.
Continue the great work :)