To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
403 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
I really liked this post i try to read your blog very often, and you’re constantly coming
out with pretty great stuff. I shared this on my facebook, and my followers
adored it. Keep up the good work :)
I loved this post! i read your blog fairly often, and you’re consistently coming out with pretty
great stuff. I shaed this on myy facebook, and my followers really liked
it. Continue the great work :)
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognise what you’re
talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =).
We will have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us