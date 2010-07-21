Gokohai Shabu Shabu

I’d like to tell you about a Japanese hotpot restaurant called Gokohai, it has been a red wire through our life here. First time we visited, about one year ago I was invited by a colleague. We came there for the reason to eat as much as we could. (how romantic), he, in his terms went there before to over-eat with his bikepolo friends.



No one leaves unsatisfied with Y5 Asahi draft beers and Y88 gets you a ticket to unlimited beef piled in mountainous form. Besides the food, you eat in private in your personal room. The taste and the service was so good that we kept on coming back. When my family or friends come by, we can’t resist not taking them to this place. And each of them enjoyed it. Now we got to the point that the waitress recognizes us (actually, mostly because of our Japanese friend) and gives us splendid treatment. Last time it was my birthday and we received free wine, fish and gifts so i almost feel obliged to keep on coming and write this post of praise. Hah.