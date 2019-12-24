Tips for applying for a job at AWS

I’d rather interview 50 people and not hire anyone than hire the wrong person.” – Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. Amazon is totally obsessed with hiring the best people, and has notorious hiring standards. Getting hired at Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the leading cloud platform – was a completely different experience then I have seen at any other company. As a newly joined employee I can share a bit on joining this company, it’s not just an interview, it’s a process of calls, work and an appointment, of course every on-boarding is different but perhaps this can give you an idea of what it’s like to join.

Step 1, Online application: I browsed http://www.amazon.jobs and applied for a job in Amsterdam, and a few weeks later on a hot summer day, I checked my phone and there it was: an e-mail to plan a phone call with an Amazon recruiter!

Step 2, Phone interview: The first phone interview with the Amazon recruiter was planned right in the middle of my holiday in The Netherlands, so I took the call at my parents house with the kids outside playing on the lawn. I was a bit stressed initially but it turned out to be a nice call about why I applied, what my goals were and my salary expectations, the call continued with an explanation of the potential steps ahead in the hiring process, and some tips to get hired, for example I got the tip to review the leadership principles https://www.amazon.jobs/en/principles before my next call.

When I hung up the phone, I felt a bit surprised but also happy as this recruiter was trying to get me all the information to be successful with this on-boarding. I don’t know, I somehow expected a colder approach and no help at all. She send me this link which covers everything to learn about the Interview process: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/landing_pages/interviewing-at-amazon

The second call occurred a few weeks after that, with someone in my future role. This talk was more technical and in-depth. I could have passed this without AWS knowledge as it was a generic discussion.

Step 3, Assessments: I made proceeded to the next round which is an assessment and an in-person interview day (sometimes referred to ‘the loop’) The assessment is sent well in advance and I did it over a weekend.

Step 4, In-person interview: In the late summer, I was in between jobs and my family was away giving me the perfect opportunity to prepare for the In-person interview, I made a list of potential questions and rehearse my potential answers, one tip I got during the initial call with the Amazon recruiter, was to prepare my answers in STAR format. The STAR method is a way of answering behavioral-based interview questions by situation, task, action, and result. Rehearsing my answers gave me the opportunity to re-examine the stories I told about myself by listing experience, being accurate, and not hiding failures. The following ‘cheat sheet’ was something I carried to the interview.

Exactly one week before the In-person interview, I received an e-mail with a schedule for the day, I would be doing back-to-back interviews with various people from 10AM till 4PM. I ironed my shirts, and on a Wednesday morning, took the train to the AWS office to do the In Person Interviews. Sweaty hands but otherwise fine, the high paced interviews finish quick, at one point I took a breath and wondered if I was following the examples that I practiced. There was also a white board sessions included, the day was intense, but also over in a flash, waiting time.

Step 5, The feedback: After exactly one workweek, got a phone call from the Amazon recruiter that told me: You got the job!

There were various phone calls and emails discussing the jobs, benefits and remuneration. My starting date would be one month after my accepting the offer.

Some tips:

Check your network: If you know anybody at Amazon/AWS, reach out to them and ask them about the role. This can give you some insights before the formal chat.

Certify yourself: Whilst I didn’t hear back from any applications at first, I found that it helps to get certified. I had applied a couple of times in the past but only after achieving certifications (Cloud foundation and more importantly, Solution Architecture Associate) I was approached by an AWS employee that asked me if I had ambitions to work for AWS/Amazon. I was thrilled, this was the opportunity I was looking for! Checkout this link for more information: https://aws.amazon.com/training/

Prepare yourself: There is no harm in bringing a piece of paper with you with a ‘cheat sheet’. I made a list of leadership principles and matched my own experience to them. This gave me the opportunity to understand if I align with the leadership principles, but a way to avoid keep giving the same use cases during Interview day.

Virtual vs. in person: Sometimes it won’t be possible but I found easier to meet people in person during the Interview day than via video chat. Personally, I preferred do this one in person, even if it meant fly halfway around the world.

Amazon Jobs If you got curious about working at Amazon/AWS, please don’t hesitate to checkout their website. Here are positions in the Netherlands, but there are jobs all over the world: see jobs in the Netherlands here.